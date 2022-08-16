“The Science of Climate Change: Questions and Perhaps Some Answers” Senior U course begins Tuesday, August 23. The class will run for four weeks from 3-4:30 p.m., and course dates are August 23, August 30, September 6, and September 13. This course will be taught in person on the Winona State University campus and held in Pasteur Hall 133. All COVID-19 guidelines set forth by the university will need to be followed; currently masks are not required in campus buildings.
The course consists of four lectures based on questions on climate change. How do scientists know the Earth is warming and that the warming is caused by humans? Doesn’t the climate change all the time, so why is this time different? What are the causes of global warming, and what are its consequences? What do climate change models predict for our future? How bad is it going to get? Week one will address questions that we have the answers to. Week two will examine questions about what is happening now. Week three will explore what we can do about climate change. And week four will discuss questions that we don’t have answers for at the moment.
The class is being taught by Richard Shields, professor emeritus in physics. Richard has learned about climate change by reading and following developments throughout his career. Richard is not a climate scientist, but having been trained as a scientist, he understands how science is done and how mathematical modeling works. He plans to conduct the class by answering questions that he has as well as questions that the class will have. He is looking forward to some great conversation. This is Richard’s third time teaching for Senior University. His previous classes were very popular and well-received. We are very excited to have him teaching for us again this semester.
We still have openings in the class, so please register soon if you’re interested: mnscu.rschooltoday.com/public/getclass/category_id/219/program_id/37/.
