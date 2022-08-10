“The Beatles and Us” Senior University course begins Wednesday, August 17, at Winona State University (WSU). The class will run for four weeks from 2-4 p.m., and course dates are August 17, August 24, August 31, and September 7. This course will be taught in person on the WSU campus and held in Maxwell Hall, Room 272. All COVID-19 guidelines set forth by the university will need to be followed; currently masks are not required in campus buildings.
This offering, facilitated by a 30-year WSU faculty member who happens also to be a lifelong Beatles fan, will provide an opportunity for class members to reflect on their own relationship with the Beatles, arguably the most popular and influential band of all time. Whether reminiscing as a fan or seeking initial information about the group, there will be something here for all comers. Week one of the course will discuss the early days of the Beatles. Week two will cover their songs and connections with other groups of the time. Week three will look at their exponential growth and experimentation. And week four will conclude with the eventual breakup of the band.
The class is being taught by Tim Hatfield, professor emeritus in counselor education. For eight months during the pandemic, Tim sent out emails to family and friends about Beatles songs – daily “Beatles Uplifts” – with the express intention of helping the recipients cope with the uncertainty and anxiety of the coronavirus pandemic. Every Beatles song from their earliest demos to Abbey Road was featured. A book grew out of these 260 essays – “When We Find Ourselves in Times of Trouble: The Beatles” – which forms the groundwork for this course. This is Tim’s first Senior University course, and we are very excited to have him teaching for us this semester.
We still have openings in the class, so please register soon if you’re interested: mnscu.rschooltoday.com/public/getclass/category_id/219/program_id/37/.
