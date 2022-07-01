The Winona State University (WSU) Retiree Center’s Senior University program will host six courses this fall. “The Beatles and Us” taught by Tim Hatfield will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Wednesdays, August 17, 24, 31, and September 7. “The Science of Climate Change” taught by Richard Shields will be held from 3-4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, August 23, 30, and September 6, 13. “Fossils of the Driftless Area” taught by Lee Beatty will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Thursdays, September 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, and October 6, with a half-day field trip held on Saturday, October 1. “Philosophy of Religion” taught by David Speetzen will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Tuesdays, September 20, 27, October 4, 11, 18, 25. “Election 2022” taught by Jim Bromeland will be held from 3-4:30 p.m. on Thursdays, October 20, 27, and November 3, 10. “Abolitionists, Underground Railroad, Freedmen’s Bureau: The Winona Connection” will be held from 2-3:30 p.m. on Tuesdays November 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, and December 8.
The cost to attend these courses is $40. Registration is online at http://www.winona.edu/retiree/senioruni.asp.
Senior University courses are open to all adult learners in the Winona community, not just WSU retirees. The program is a series of non-credit short courses that are taught by WSU faculty, retirees, and community members. The goal is to provide intellectual and cultural stimulation and growth for lifelong learners. Courses cover current events, history, philosophy, science, art, poetry, wellness, nature, politics, literature and much more.
We are planning to hold all fall 2022 Senior University courses in person on the WSU campus. This is subject to change depending on the level of COVID-19 spread within the community and/or WSU policy. If a Senior University course has to be canceled, you will receive a full refund.
To request a course catalog, contact the WSU Retiree Center at 507-457-5565 or email retiree@winona.edu.
