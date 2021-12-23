The Winona State University’s (WSU) Retiree Center’s Senior University program will host six courses this spring and one course over the summer. “The Politics of Environmental Policy,” taught by Darrell Downs, will be held from 3-5 p.m. on Wednesdays, January 19, 26, and February 2, 9, and 16 (taught in-person on campus). “Globalization: Good or Bad,” taught by Yogesh Grover, will be held from 1:30-3 p.m. on Fridays, January 28, and February 4, 11, and 18 (taught in a hybrid format: in person and via Zoom). “Biomedical Ethics,” taught by Patrick Clipsham, will be held from 3-4:30 p.m. on Thursdays, February 17, 24, and March 3, 10, and 17 (taught in a hybrid format: in person and via Zoom). “What Are We Made Of?: A Physicist’s Perspective,” taught by Andy Ferstl and Alex Cassem, will be held from 10-11:30 a.m. on Tuesdays, March 15, 22, and 29, and April 5, and 12 (taught in-person on campus). “A Brief History of Jazz: 1965 - Present,” taught by Rich MacDonald, will be held from 2:30-4 p.m. on Mondays, March 21 and 28 and April 4, 11, and 18 (taught via Zoom). “BOGIE: The Establishment and Development of a Film Persona,” taught by David Robinson, will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Tuesdays, May 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31 (taught in-person on campus).
Senior University will also offer a “Shakespeare in Performance” class in July, in conjunction with Great River Shakespeare Festival (GRSF), taught by Dr. Jane Carducci with directors and actors from GRSF.
Senior University courses are open to all adult learners in the Winona community, not just WSU retirees. The program is a series of non-credit short courses that are peer-led by WSU faculty, retirees, and community members. The goal is to provide intellectual and cultural stimulation and growth for lifelong learners. Courses cover current events, history, philosophy, science, art, poetry, wellness, nature, politics, literature and much more.
For more information contact the WSU Retiree Center at 507-457-5565 or visit the center website at www.winona.edu/retiree/senioruni.asp.
Cost to attend spring courses is $40. The cost of the Shakespeare in Performance course is $149 and includes center-seat tickets to all three performances during the festival. Registration for all courses is online at www.winona.edu/retiree/senioruni.asp.
For those courses that will be held in person, all current WSU COVID-19 regulations will be enforced. Currently, masks are required to be worn at all times in campus buildings regardless of vaccination status. We will inform participants of all requirements prior to the start of each course.
