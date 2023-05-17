Winona State University (WSU) is pleased to announce that Ava De Jonge has received a Fulbright U.S. Student Program award for an English teaching assistantship to Ecuador for the 2023-2024 academic year from the U.S. Department of State and the Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board.
As a Fulbright participant, Ava will teach abroad for the 2023-2024 academic year through the Fulbright U.S. Student Program.
Recipients of Fulbright awards are selected in an open, merit-based competition that considers leadership potential, academic and/or professional achievement, and record of service. Their careers are enriched by joining a network of thousands of accomplished Fulbright alumni, many of whom are leaders in their fields.
Notable Fulbright alumni include 62 Nobel Prize laureates, 89 Pulitzer Prize recipients, 78 MacArthur Fellows, and 41 who have served as a head of state or government. Since 1946, the Fulbright Program has provided more than 400,000 participants from over 160 countries the opportunity to study, teach and conduct research, exchange ideas, and contribute to finding solutions to shared international concerns.
Ava graduated from Winona State University in December 2022 with a degree in Spanish teaching. The focus of her Fulbright award will be working with English language education students at an Ecuadorian university.
Fulbright emphasizes cultural exchange in this program, so Ava looks forward to not just assisting future English language instructors with their English but sharing instructional approaches as well.
“Earning a Fulbright is one of the highest honors a scholar can receive,” said University President Scott R. Olson. “Ms. De Jonge has accomplished something remarkable, and we are very proud of her.”
The Fulbright U.S. Student Program is administered at Winona State University through the Study Abroad office. Current Winona State students and alumni are welcome to connect with the campus Fulbright Program Advisor Renee Stowell (rstowell@winona.edu) to learn more about grant opportunities through the US Student Program. More information can be found at www.winona.edu/academics/study-abroad/fulbright-program/.
The Fulbright Program is the U.S. government’s flagship international educational exchange program and is supported by the people of the United States and partner countries around the world.
The Fulbright Program is funded through an annual appropriation made by the U.S. Congress to the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs. Participating governments and host institutions, corporations, and foundations around the world also provide direct and indirect support to the Program.
More than 2,000 U.S. students, artists, and early career professionals from all backgrounds and in more than 100 different fields of study receive Fulbright U.S. Student Program awards annually to study, teach English, and conduct research overseas.
Additionally, more than 800 U.S. scholars — faculty, artists, and professionals —from all backgrounds teach or conduct research overseas through the Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program annually.
In the United States, the Institute of International Education supports the implementation of the Fulbright U.S. Student and U.S. Scholar Programs on behalf of the U.S. Department of State, including conducting an annual competition for the scholarships.
For further information about the Fulbright Program or the U.S. Department of State, please visit fulbrightprogram.org, or contact the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs Press Office at ECA-Press@state.gov.
