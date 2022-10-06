The Winona State University (WSU) Retiree Center is pleased to announce the Election 2022 Senior University course begins on Thursday, October 20. The class will run for four weeks from 3-4:30 p.m., and course dates are October 20, October 27, November 3, and November 10. This course will be taught in person on the WSU campus and held in Maxwell Hall, Room 257. All COVID-19 guidelines set forth by the university will need to be followed; currently, masks are not required in campus buildings.
One third of Americans continue to believe, despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary, that Donald Trump actually won the 2020 presidential race. The 2022 elections will be contested against this background. All 435 House seats and 34 Senate seats will be contested along with 36 governors. With Democrats holding a razor thin majority in the House and a 50-50 split in the Senate, President Biden’s agenda and his ability to get nominees confirmed will be in doubt if Democrats can’t hold on to this narrow majority. Week one will broadly and specifically look at what’s at stake in the 2022 elections. Week two will examine state-level races, while week three will discuss House races and related issues. Finally, in week four, we will analyze the results and explore House and Senate leadership at that point.
The class is being taught by James Bromeland. Jim taught American politics at WSU for 35 years. Since retiring, he has continued to follow American electoral politics and has taught Senior University courses on the elections in each election year. We are very happy to have Jim teaching for us again this semester.
We still have openings in the class, so please register soon if you’re interested: mnscu.rschooltoday.com/public/getclass/category_id/219/program_id/37/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.