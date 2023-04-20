Winona Volunteer Services (WVS) is excited to announce a celebration on Friday, April 28, 2023, to kick off the public phase of their capital campaign for a new building. Starting at 6:30 p.m., enjoy music by MudKat Grant, a cash bar, and heavy hors d’oeuvres. After a short presentation, see the new building plans as well as the reveal of the campaign goal. Volunteers will be on hand to provide guided tours through the existing WVS facilities. Tickets are $25; purchase in advance at www.winonavs.org or at the door.
