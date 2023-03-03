Winona Volunteer Services (WVS) is pleased to announce the award of $40,000 in grant support from the Otto Bremer Trust. This grant will provide operating support for WVS’s mission of helping people address life’s challenges in a respectful and dignified manner. “The Otto Bremer Trust’s ongoing support of Winona Volunteer Services ensures we can provide basic needs for our neighbors,” said Sandra Burke, executive director. “With an operating grant like this, Otto Bremer Trust supports our whole mission and not just a specific program. They understand the importance of providing WVS working capital so we can sustain our day-to-day operations.”
Winona Volunteer Services is a grassroots 501(c)(3) nonprofit celebrating 50 years of service to the Winona community. Programs include a food shelf, clothes shop, “Groceries on the Go” delivery service, home-delivered meals, and coordinated assistance. Five paid staff, including our most recent addition of a community health worker, manage these programs with the support of over 450 volunteers a year. To learn more about WVS programs or to volunteer, email info@winonavs.org.
The Otto Bremer Trust is a private charitable trust based in St. Paul, Minn. Created in 1944 by business and community leader Otto Bremer, it is committed to supporting a better quality of life for residents of Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, and Wisconsin. Since its founding, OBT has invested more than $1 billion in people, places, and opportunities in its region. Visit ottobremer.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.