The Winona Family YMCA is kicking off two new programs in February to engage preschoolers, ages three to five, accompanied by an adult.
The introductory music program will be on Thursdays from 9-9:30 a.m. This weekly program fosters a love of music and teaches the basics of counting, rhythm, colors, and the alphabet. Music provides joy and ignites all areas of child development. It helps the body and the mind work together, sparking brain development. Sessions are free and require registration.
“Book and Cook” will take place on the first Tuesday of every month from 9-9:45 a.m. There will be a book reading followed by making a recipe that goes along with the story. Participants learn kitchen safety, measuring and math skills, how to prepare food using simple kitchen tools, and how to make nutritious food fun and tasty.
Register at www.winonaymca.org, or call 507-454-1520.
