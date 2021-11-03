Ye Olde Shoppe supports Buffalo Co. Sheriff K-9 program

Ye Olde School House Shoppe recently made a large donation to the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office K-9 team. Pictured (from left)on the first row kneeling are Ruth Farner, Kathy Kosidowski, Kathy Kochenderfer, Carrie Duellman, LuAnn Flury, and Sheriff Michael Schmidtknecht. Pictured (from left) standing in the second row standing are Sergeant and K-9 Handler Nic Scholl and his partner Owen, Rita Bechly, Lois Fetting, Ken Shirley, Faye Piel, Kathy Loewenhagen, Ruth Leahy.
Diane Bossert and Annette Graettinger are not pictured.
The K-9 program is almost solely funded by local donations, and this was a major contribution to the current K-9 equipment in our vehicle. The Sheriff’s Office K-9 Owen is trained in drug detection and tracking of missing individuals. Their generous donation was greatly appreciated to keeping this program funded. Ye Olde School House Shoppe takes in gently used items for resale and in turn the profits are used in donations for community projects such as the K-9 program in Buffalo County.
