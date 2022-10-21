The Winona Family YMCA and Winona Health are partnering on a new prenatal yoga class. The class will be held on Wednesdays, beginning November 2, 2022, from 5-6 p.m. in the Clara Barton Room. Each four-week series is free for members or $25 for non-members. Registration is required.
The best gift you can give your baby is a rested mother grounded in self-care. Prenatal yoga is a wonderful way to connect with your changing body — and your baby — during pregnancy. Each four-week session is designed to both nurture and challenge women in their second and third trimesters of pregnancy. This class will help develop flexibility, strength, and breath awareness to aid common discomforts of pregnancy and labor. Participants will also benefit from a community in which to share what they are experiencing.
Register at www.winonaymca.org/online-registration-ii, or visit Member Services at the YMCA.
The launch of this class is made possible thanks to a generous grant from the Winona County PartnerSHIP.
