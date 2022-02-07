For nearly a decade, hundreds of staff and volunteers of the Winona Family YMCA have fundraised for a new facility. The Winona community and this project have demonstrated an unbelievable spirit of resiliency, persevering through many challenges along the way. In January of 2021, the YMCA proudly opened its doors to a new $22 million facility that was a dream come true. A year later, the YMCA is very excited to announce that it is closing out the capital campaign.
Thanks to several significant unexpected contributions, and the anticipated fulfillment of the outstanding pledges, the construction loan principal will be covered. A small amount of interest is remaining, which the board has committed to fund through operational overages.
The YMCA wants to thank its very generous donors and selfless volunteer fundraisers for investing in this facility, which truly saved the Winona Family YMCA.
The new facility has been embraced by the community, with membership more than doubling to over 5,500 members since it opened. In addition, a variety of programming for all ages has resumed. Nearly 500 youth learned to swim in the new pool, and nearly 300 kids participated in youth sports last year.
“It is so heartwarming to see a full parking lot, hear laughter in the halls, see smiles of program participants, and experience a successful and thriving Y with an engaged membership,” said Janneke Sobeck, CEO. “Our welcoming and inclusive spaces, indoor playground, 24/7 access, and partnership with Winona Health have been huge assets in helping us better serve the community.”
In its first year in the new facility, the YMCA received over 500 applicants for financial assistance, and provided nearly $150,000 in membership and program fee subsidies.
The YMCA invites the community to come see for itself the life-changing work of building and strengthening community.
