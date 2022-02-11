Registration is now open for the Indoor Ironman Challenge at the Winona Family YMCA. Swim, bike and run the distances of an Ironman Triathlon throughout the month of March. Go at your own pace, on your own time. This is a friendly competition to help motivate you to be active this winter.
Participants can track their distances on the tracker board at the YMCA, or on their own tracker sheet. Participants will have a goal of swimming 2.4 miles, biking 112 miles, and running 26.2 miles. Alternative activities of aqua fit class, elliptical, rowing, and cycle class are encouraged.
Cost: $5 for members and non-members (no shirt), $10 for members through February 28 (includes shirt), and $15 for non-members through February 28 (includes shirt).
The first three male and female contestants to complete the challenge and email their tracker to the YMCA will receive a prize and bragging rights until next year.
Register at www.winonaymca.org/online-registration-ii.
