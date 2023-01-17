The Winona Family YMCA hosts regular American Red Cross adult and pediatric CPR/AED and first aid classes with a fun and experienced instructor. Classes are a hybrid format, with an online learning component required before the in-person session.
Classes are from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Winona Family YMCA, 902 Parks Avenue, in Winona. Options for the in-person session are January 23, February 13, February 27, March 27, and April 17. You must attend one in-person session. The cost is $95 for Winona Family YMCA members or $110 for nonmembers.
Register at www.winonaymca.org, or call 507-454-1520.
In 2017, one in five deaths in Minnesota were due to heart disease. In 2018, one in three cardiac arrest incidents in Minnesota were addressed by a bystander before emergency responders arrived on the scene. The Winona Family YMCA’s goal is to increase the number of knowledgeable bystanders to help save more lives in our community.
