The Winona Family YMCA is hosting two American Red Cross adult and pediatric CPR/AED and first aid classes in March. Classes are a hybrid format, with an online learning component required before the in-person session. Choices for in-person sessions are March 7 or March 21 from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Winona Family YMCA, 902 Parks Avenue in Winona. Cost is $95 for Winona Family YMCA members or $110 for non-members.
COVID-19 safety procedures include independent workstations and equipment for each student, and social distancing.
In 2017, one in five deaths in Minnesota were due to heart disease. In 2018, one in three cardiac arrest incidents in Minnesota were addressed by a bystander before emergency responders arrived on the scene. The Winona Family YMCA’s goal is to increase the number of knowledgeable bystanders to help save more lives in our community.
Register at www.winonaymca.org/online-registration-ii or call 507-454-1520.
