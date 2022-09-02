The Winona Family YMCA is hosting American Red Cross Adult & Pediatric CPR/AED & First Aid classes this fall with a fun and experienced instructor. Classes are a hybrid format, with an online learning component required before the in-person session.
Classes are from 5:30-8pm at the Winona Family YMCA, 902 Parks Avenue, Winona, MN. Options for the in-person session are September 12, October 24, November 7, November 21, or December 5. Must attend one in-person session. Cost is $95 for Winona Family YMCA members or $110 for non-members.
Register at https://www.winonaymca.org/online-registration-ii or call 507-454-1520.
In 2017, one in five deaths in Minnesota were due to heart disease. In 2018, one in three cardiac arrest incidents in Minnesota were addressed by a bystander before emergency responders arrived on the scene. The Winona Family YMCA’s goal is to increase the number of knowledgeable bystanders to help save more lives in our community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.