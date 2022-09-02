The Winona Family YMCA is hosting American Red Cross Adult & Pediatric CPR/AED & First Aid classes this fall with a fun and experienced instructor. Classes are a hybrid format, with an online learning component required before the in-person session. 

Classes are from 5:30-8pm at the Winona Family YMCA, 902 Parks Avenue, Winona, MN. Options for the in-person session are September 12, October 24, November 7, November 21, or December 5. Must attend one in-person session. Cost is $95 for Winona Family YMCA members or $110 for non-members.

Register at https://www.winonaymca.org/online-registration-ii or call 507-454-1520. 

In 2017, one in five deaths in Minnesota were due to heart disease. In 2018, one in three cardiac arrest incidents in Minnesota were addressed by a bystander before emergency responders arrived on the scene. The Winona Family YMCA’s goal is to increase the number of knowledgeable bystanders to help save more lives in our community. 