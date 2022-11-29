The Winona Family YMCA is hosting a lifeguard certification class December 9-11, 2022. The class provides entry-level participants with the knowledge and skills to prevent, recognize and respond to aquatic emergencies and to provide care for breathing and cardiac emergencies, injuries and sudden illnesses until EMS personnel take over.
The class will be offered in a blended learning format. Participants will receive a link to online coursework, which must be completed prior to the start of class on Friday. Class times are Friday, December 9, from 4-9 p.m.; Saturday, December 10, from 12-8 p.m.; and Sunday, December 11, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cost is $185.
Prerequisites: Minimum age of 15 years; able to swim 300 yards continuously; able to tread water for two minutes using only the legs; and complete a timed event within 1:40 minutes by starting in the water, swimming 20 yards, surface dive to a depth of 7 to 10 feet to retrieve a 10-pound object, return to the surface and swim 20 yards on the back to return to the starting point, exit the water without using steps or a ladder.
Participants who successfully complete the lifeguarding course receive an American Red Cross certificate for Lifeguarding/First Aid/CPR/AED, valid for two years.
Register at www.winonaymca.org/online-registration-ii.
