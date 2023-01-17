The Winona Family YMCA invites you to become part of the fastest growing sport in America. Combining elements of badminton, tennis, and ping pong, pickleball is easy to learn and fun for all ages.
Pickleball clinics are being offered on Friday, February 3.
Pickleball 101 will be from 8-9:45 a.m. This introductory clinic is designed for first-time players. Topics include safety, rules, scoring, form, technique, serving, positioning, drills, and game time.
Pickleball 202 will be from 10-11:45 a.m. This clinic is designed for people who are newer to the game or who want to take their game up a notch. Topics include the same as Pickleball 101, with more strategy and work on short game (dinking) and long shot skills, making the transition to the no-volley zone, and lots of game time with individual coaching.
Cost for each clinic is $5 for YMCA members and $10 for nonmembers. Equipment is provided, if you do not own your own paddle.
Register at www.winonaymca.org, or call 507-454-1520.
