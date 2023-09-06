Every individual deserves the opportunity to grow and thrive. The Winona Family YMCA’s Adaptive Swim Program allows children with disabilities to connect with others, help them self-regulate, and learn basic swim skills. The YMCA is the starting point for many youth to learn about being active and developing healthy habits.
The next session runs every Friday from September 15 through October 6. The YMCA’s Adaptive Swim Program is conducted by qualified staff and volunteers that are trained to support and encourage each participant. The volunteers are matched with a child for the entire four-week session, to help build connections and comfort for participants. The Adaptive Swim Program provides motor skill activities, sensory skill activities, and aquatic therapy.
Learn more and register at www.winonaymca.org/programs/aquatics/group-swim-lessons.
Financial assistance is available through an easy and confidential process. Learn more and apply at www.winonaymca.org/financial-assistance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.