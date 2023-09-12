The Winona Family YMCA is offering two programs to engage preschoolers ages three to five in fun learning activities. Each program meets once a month and requires registration. Kids must be accompanied by an adult.
The introductory music program fosters a love of music and teaches the basics of counting, rhythm, colors, and the alphabet. Music provides joy and ignites all areas of child development. Sessions are free.
“Book and Cook” includes storytime followed by making a recipe that goes along with the book. Participants learn kitchen safety, measuring and math skills, how to prepare food using simple kitchen tools, and how to make nutritious food fun and tasty. Sessions are $10 per child.
Learn more, and register at www.winonaymca.org or call 507-454-1520.
