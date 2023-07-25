The Winona Family YMCA invites you to become part of the fastest growing sport in America. Combining elements of badminton, tennis, and ping pong, pickleball is easy to learn and fun for all ages.
Beginner and intermediate pickleball clinics are being offered on July 28 at the Winona Family YMCA, led by pickleball pro Jenny Brusco, certified by the Professional Pickleball Registry. Sessions are 50 minutes long. The beginner sessions are at 9 a.m. and 10 a.m., and intermediate sessions are at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Beginner sessions target those just starting to play, who are unfamiliar with the rules. Learn how to keep score, understand serving rules, and explore the concept of the kitchen and the No Volley Zone (NVZ).
Intermediate sessions are designed for players who know the rules and fundamentals. Work on dinks and third-shot drops. Focus on getting into the kitchen (NVZ) and improving your serves.
Cost is $5 for YMCA members and $10 for nonmembers. Equipment is provided, if you do not own your own paddle. Limited spots available.
Register at www.winonaymca.org, or call 507-454-1520.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.