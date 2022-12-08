The Winona Family YMCA helps keep your little ones moving and learning all year long.
The following youth programs start in January 2023:
• First and second grade co-ed basketball league: This league will include organized practices with skill development and games with officials. Practices will be on Tuesdays and Thursdays, with games on Saturday mornings. The league will extend from January 3 through March 4.
• Third and fourth grade basketball league: This league will include organized practices with skill development and games with officials, plus two tournaments. Practices will be on Mondays and Wednesdays, with games on Saturday mornings. The league will extend from January 2 through March 4.
• Swim Team: The swim team will work on stroke development at beginner and intermediate levels. There will be two-day or four-day practice options, plus five swim meets. The team’s season will extend from January 9 through April 7.
• Group Swim Lessons: These lessons will provide developmentally appropriate aquatic learning experiences that emphasize water safety, survival skills, and foundational swimming concepts. Lessons will take place on Saturday mornings from January 14 through March 3.
Learn more, and register at winonaymca.org.
