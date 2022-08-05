From left, Elliot Kreps and Isla Van Beek present a donation to Mandi Olson, director of Ready Set School. These two local young artists put their talent to work and sold over 100 handmade bracelets on July 22 and then donated $325 to Ready Set School to ensure local students have necessary school supplies they need for school.
