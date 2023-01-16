by ETHAN KLINGER
Hi, I am Ethan Klinger, and I have EVA (enlarged vestibular aqueduct), which means I have hearing loss. The craziest thing is that my parents let me play hockey; I play both goalie and player. You may wonder why it is crazy to be in hockey when one has EVA. Here is why: Any hit to the head could make the hearing loss happen more quickly or instantaneously.
I am on the Squirt B team this year for the Winona Winhawks. I have the same coach as I did last year, Coach Brian/Beezer, as well as great assistant coaches. We play at Bud King Ice Arena in Winona. Game 1 was a scrimmage on Nov. 13, 2022, against the La Crescent Warriors. We as a team did our best. With new players and new games, it is a learning year. Even though I saved as many goals as I could, we lost the scrimmage. It was great being back out on the ice and in the net. We have had more games since this. We have won one so far, but with each loss, we grow and learn. Wish me and us luck for upcoming games or tournaments, we are signed up to play tournaments in Siren, Wis., and Wisconsin Dells, Wis.!
EVA. means enlarged vestibular aqueduct and is a condition that is caused by an abnormal eardrum. Not only do I have EVA in one ear; I have it in both. My parents always tell me to do things 110%, I am only listening to them.
Most of the time when you are being created, your eardrums will grow to a certain point but then shrink. When someone has EVA, the eardrum does not shrink like it should. It is sometimes caught when someone has hearing loss and then goes into the doctor to see why. I failed hearing tests when I was a baby.
The only way to determine if you have EVA is through a CT scan. I remember when I did the CT scan. I smiled the whole time because they told me they were taking a series of pictures.
The outcome of the CT scan was not a happy one for my parents or for me. I was already in hockey as a mini-mite, and with the news of hearing loss, the doctors didn’t want me to be in any contact sports.
In order to control or see how EVA affects you (there are four levels of hearing loss levels) it depends on the decibel (dB) level range. Of the four levels of hearing loss that I have found out about, mild is when you have a threshold of 21-40 dB, moderate is 41-70 dB, severe is 71-95bD and profound is 95 dB and above. As you age, the number normally does increase, but with EVA it could happen faster than for a normal person. You also need to know this number can change with what you hear. Talking to someone one-on-one is different than in a crowd. My condition is in the mild area currently, unless it is a large crowd or around a lot of noise. That is when my condition is in the moderate section. Each year it could get worse, which is why this condition is one that I try to learn about and share with others who may get mad at me for not hearing them.
Because this condition sometimes affects the cochlear, hearing aids won’t always help. At my last doctor’s appointment, we tried a hearing aid and it did not make any difference. This is when I started researching more about EVA to know what I could do if one day I can’t hear.
Once you know about the possibility of going deaf, it is easy to get scared. My parents were very scared because all parents want to protect their children and want the best for their child; they do not want to take away anything fun. I was pulled out of hockey for one year and it was the longest year of my life. I always wanted to go back to hockey so I knew I had to do something.
After more investigation and reading on the topic, my family knew that being prepared for hearing loss is something we must do no matter what or no matter how much they want to protect me. The hearing loss could happen if I save a puck with my head, or while I am walking to the bus stop. After I talked with my parents about the fear and anxiety of just being a kid, we all made the decision to start learning sign language and let me be a kid, so they signed me back up for hockey when I was a mite, which is when I realized I wanted to be a player but also a goalie.
My first full year of being a goalie was tough, but I was able to help my team win a game with a shutout! A shutout is where you block every shot by players and win the game.
When you are a kid, it is hard enough, but knowing the possibility of going deaf is sometimes even harder. Luckily, I have family and friends that are helping me along the way. You can still be scared, I can still be scared, the difference is, I continue to push, and I will continue to play hockey.
EVA or no EVA, fearful or fearless, don’t hold back and live your life. When life hits pucks at you, close your five hole and save them! Sometimes you will get scored on, just keep looking towards the future and know you can get it next time. When you get scared just remember those that you look up to. Even if you don’t realize it, you always have people looking up to you and after you.
