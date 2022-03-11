Part I
by CHARLES LAWSON
Colter and I wanted to know how kids felt about COVID-19. So first of all, we think COVID-19 is awful. It is awful because it's keeping everyone cooped up in their home and shuts down businesses. And school is another hassle. Because, just like what I said earlier, everyone is cooped up in there like a giant barn. It was very hard to distance-learn because I'm used to having directions and I missed my friends a lot.
Having COVID sounds not bad if you're vaccinated. But if you're unvaccinated it sounds terrible. My friend Colter thought it felt horrible when he had COVID. He said, “If you want to know what it feels like, it's a very painful sore throat and it could cause vomiting, raspy voice and dry mouth. I sounded like a 90-year-old woman.”
The reason I wanted to write about this is because COVID-19 cases were on the rise, and I thought my friends would hate it (which they did) because they told me, but I was not sure, so I made a survey to ask them.
We made the decision to survey some of my class, and what did we learn? We learned that COVID-19 is one of the most annoying pandemics ever and people hate it. Of the 11 kids we interviewed, nine of them hated COVID and two of them were neutral with it. Nobody loved it (obviously). And for masks we have one hate, seven neutral, and three love it. It also makes sense because a lot of kids in our class hate germs. And for the COVID vaccine one hate, six neutral, and four love it. To be honest, I wasn't surprised.
(And also that this is history we are living through.)
I want to send a message to the people that have COVID: I hope you are doing well and take care.
COVID makes it hard to breathe, which explains the 90-year-old-woman voice. I learned that a lot of people hate COVID, which I expected because, well, it's COVID. And I like masks a lot. And that was my article. Have a nice day and take care.
Part II
by COLTER TOMESH
I wanted to write about COVID because I thought it would be interesting to see what other people would think. I had COVID once. If you want to know what COVID feels like, it feels like a sore throat that is 10 times worse than a regular one. And you can't really talk or else it will sound like you are in pain. Also you are really tired and feel worn down to a nub. I had always wondered what COVID-19 would be like. I know what it feels like now because I got it randomly.
It feels crazy that we are just living through history. So when this is over, in 50 years kids will be studying COVID-19 for school reports and by then masks will not be required anymore for learning. Kids will not have to do distance learning, hopefully never again. I remember when I had to learn remotely. I had to use Google Classroom. I always thought about what it would be like going to third grade unmasked.
Before distance learning, I remember that when you lined up to go to a different classroom, there were big gaps in the line and you had to stay six feet away. It was really weird going to school like that. The cases were getting so bad we had to go virtual. I think there were some kids that really felt weird about this and all. (Same with me.)
The year before that was second grade in 2019. Nothing exciting happened except that COVID first broke out. At the time I lived in Arizona. That was really fun living there because I really only saw cacti and a little bit of trees.
Two of the dumbest things happened. 1. COVID struck out. 2. It was really hot out. I can remember being quarantined. I played in my backyard with my dog. It was like 100 degrees. I can still think of the rental house. It was really nice, but it had a bad side. It was really small and there was no upstairs or downstairs. My dog looked like a giant there. It was really hard getting cooped up at home.
My friends say that the 2020s is the worst decade, because of COVID, which I do not agree with. I hope that COVID will be over by 2023. If not, that means this will have been happening for four years. I really don't want to go back to distance learning. I really want masks to be optional.
I hope you all that are reading this are happy and healthy through this tough time. Also for parents out there, maybe you should get your kids' perspective of COVID.
The Young Reporters series features articles and columns from the Bluffview Montessori School’s Young Reporters Club.
