by AMELIA NEIL and LILLIANA RABUSE
Hi, Amelia Neil and Lilliana Rabuse wrote this article. On Wednesday, December 22, we interviewed the mayor, Scott Sherman. We both thought it was very exciting to meet the mayor. We got to see lots of cool areas of the building I bet you didn’t even know existed! Did you know that the City Council meeting minutes go back to 1897? Did you know that there are jail cells and a shooting range, or secret tunnels?
Anyway, the first question we asked was, have you always wanted to be mayor?
He said that no, he had not always wanted to be mayor but that people had started asking him to be mayor and so he decided to give it a try and run for office. The second question we asked was, how did you feel when you were elected? Scott stated that he was very humble and grateful and happy and he wanted to do the best he could. He also admitted that he was nervous because it was something new he had never done before.
The third question was, what is your favorite thing about being mayor? He responded by saying that he loves going to community events and having interviews. On to question number four, what do you hope to accomplish as mayor? He would like to see more outdoor activities. We both agreed that we would like to see more outdoor activities for our age group.
The next question was, what is the most important job that a mayor has? He said that he thought the most important job a mayor has is to let everyone know that, “Everything will be okay,” which I agree with.
Question number eight: What do you like to do in your free time? Scott has two kids, and in his free time he likes to play with them. He also mentioned that he loves to bike.
This next question we kind of thought about right then, and we think that it's the most important one. We asked, if you could tell the children of Winona one thing what would it be, He said, “Every single kid in Winona has the opportunity to do whatever they want in life.” I like that, and sometimes you kind of need a reminder.
The question we asked after that was, have you ever met a celebrity. His response was, sort of, he got to meet the Twins, a baseball team! They lived in the apartment that his mom managed and he became friends with them. He also met Jens Voigt, who is a professional cyclist.
And that was the end of our interview! We enjoyed it but we both thought that we could have done something different. Amelia thought that we could have written faster and Lilli thought that we could have taken more pictures. Thank you for reading, goodbye!
Amelia Neil is in sixth grade, and Lilliana Rabuse is in fifth grade. The Young Reporters series features articles and columns from Bluffview Montessori School’s Young Reporters Club.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.