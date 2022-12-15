by CLARA LOHMEYER and MILLIE OMDAL
Secrets, or the skeletons in the closet, of Winona are all told here in this amazing young writer's tale told byMillie the Great and Clara the Fantastic.
Our tale begins with the jaw-dropping fact that there have been more than 20 homicides (murders) from 1849-2000! This may not be the jaw-dropping fact you were looking for but it is still interesting. Also, did you know that one of these murders was done by a hit-man! The man who hired this murderer wanted to get divorced to marry another woman but didn’t want to lose any money. So he hired someone to … er … well … kill her. Another interesting murder was done by a friend who thought he was being used to get rides and drinks. Do you know what both of these have in common? The murderer was easily found and put in jail.
But there is more than just murders. Did you know that there is a brave soldier buried in Winona from the Revolutionary War? Or that Winona was first settled in 1851, later on to be founded in 1854. Also according to Amanda Hedlund who lives there now, there was a huge fraud that happened in the Choate house. It was rumored that the thief stole $2 million from the citizens of Winona and then fled to a non-extradition country (the Bahamas).
In another story set between 1851 to 1960 not so long ago, a “princess” wanted to marry an alien “prince” (as in an alien from another country), but she would never be able to return if she did because she would have lost her citizenship. If she were to come back, however, she would have become an alien as well.
This may sound like a nice, sad, fantasy story from medieval times, but sadly this would be true for a woman from 1854.
Now far, far away sat a young prince who was dreaming of marrying an alien “princess” who had just come to his wonderful Winona palace. Finally, his dream came true and he married the wonderful, beautiful princess, turning her into a citizen. Wait, that isn’t right. If a princess marries a foreign prince she loses citizenship, but if a prince does the same thing except with a princess, the princess gains citizenship along with the prince keeping his. That was what happened in Winona (without the princes and princesses but instead with men and women) in the early years. This even went on until the 1970s.
All in all, Winona is a really safe place even with the thousands of misdemeanors there are only 0.0 murders for each 100,000 people.
All in all, Winona has several more stories to be told but we tried to pick out the very most intriguing ones. In conclusion for many, Winona lives happily ever after.
Clara the Fantastic (Clara Lohmeyer) and Millie the Great (Millie Omdal) are seventh and sixth grade students, respectively, at Bluffview Montessori School. The Young Reporters series features articles from the school’s Young Reporters Club. Sources for this article include: Sir Walter Bennick, who works at the Winona County Historical Society, and www.areavibes.com/winona-mn/crime/.
