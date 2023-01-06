by FAETHE O’CULLEN and CHARLES LARSON
Greetings, and today we will be talking about the mysterious theory about types of civilizations. In this theory, the types of civilizations are measured by the level of technological advancement and the amount of energy they have at hand. The reason that I (Charles) wanted to write about this is because I saw a video about it, called “What do alien civilizations look like?” on the YouTube channel called Kurzgesagt – In a Nutshell.
For our source of information, we (Charles and Faethe) used the “Kardashev Scale.” There are hypothetically infinite types, each level/type of civilization gets more and more advanced with every higher ranking, but let's just talk about three types.
These types of civilizations have the possibility to actually be real, and the creator (also the person who made the Kardashev Scale) is named Nikolai Kardashev. All of this information was found on Wikipedia. He was a Soviet astronomer in 1964 who lived from 1932-2019, and died at 87 years old. He was born in Moscow, and his parents were involved with the Bolshevik Revolution. The two of his parents were arrested between 1937, and 1938. His dad was killed while his mom was sent away, and he was then sent to an orphanage. By the time Nikolai had finished studying at university in 1956, his mother had then been released. But then eventually, he became a researcher and an astronaut.
First off, let’s start with Kardashev’s type 1 civilization. As a small sentence, Wikipedia described it as, “One that can harness all energy that reaches its home planet and from its parent star.” If you were a citizen in a type 1 civilization, and you found out there was now hypothetically infinite energy, power plants would most likely not be needed because, well, there would be way more energy than a power plant. Now, since it would be able to harness all energy, that means it can also have control on all of the natural forces, and since it can control all that, it should be able to also control volcanoes, earthquakes, and a lot more. We, Charles and Faethe, had rounded it up, and it’s about 200 or possibly more years until we move to civilization type 1. But this is only a possible chance that this civilization thing is possible, or if we humans won’t even be extinct by the time this happens.
Now, let’s begin with type 2 civilizations. In a short explanation, WikiSciFi says, “To have control over more than one stellar system.” The hardest thing a type 2 civilization can do is attempt to create a Dyson Swarm. Space.com says a Dyson Swarm consists of, “living habitats, satellites, and solar energy collectors orbiting like a net around a star. Energy would be transferred wirelessly between the individual components and Earth.” This large number of independent constructs around a star roughly the size of the sun will eventually have hypothetically unlimited energy. They also probably have faster-than-light speed.
Lastly, type 3 civilization. In a short explanation, the Kardashev Scale (from Wikipedia) speculates that the type 3 civilization, “can harness all energy and power in their galaxy, and have abilities to affect the universe on the planetary scale.” This means they could shape and terraform, as in shaping other planets in the universe. With this power, you could travel faster than light speed! Email would likely be insanely fast, and don't get me started on computers. Oh my, my, we could have supercomputers, and the cool thing is the power created would run machinery so powerful we can't even fathom how powerful it would be. That would probably, almost definitely, break records by a long shot.
In conclusion, the reason this matters is because this could be our future! This could be our lives. But the only downside is that this is a hypothetical thing. Our point is, you would like to know the future, right? Well, this could be a part of it! This is all for you today to know about the civilization hypothesis of type 1 civilizations up to type 3.
Faethe O’Cullen and Charles Larson are sixth grade students at Bluffview Montessori School. The Young Reporters series features articles from the school’s Young Reporters Club.
