by LORELEI MACON
Lots of people enjoy listening to music. I wondered what people think of the music they listen to. I enjoy surveys, so I decided to write an article using the results of a survey.
My survey was on music opinions. I asked a series of questions to peers and teachers at my school, Bluffview Montessori, about their opinions about music. My questions consisted of things like: What style of music do you think is most popular? What is your favorite style of music? Do you think music is changing? If so, is music changing for the better?
My survey was on Google Forms. I had a total of nine questions (questions one, two, four, and six are shown above). I sent my survey to about 26 people and got 11 valid responses after waiting about three weeks.
The first question I asked was: What style of music do you think is most popular? Of the responses, 98.625 percent (10 people) said pop, and 1.375 percent (one person) said rap. My options were: pop, rock, country, rap, christian music, blues, R&B, classical, K-pop, jazz, and other.
Next I asked: What is your favorite style of music? This question’s answers had more variety: 4.125 percent (3 people) said pop, 2.75 percent (2 people) said hip-hop, then I had one person (1.375 percent) say country, one person said lo-fi, one person said Christian music, one person said rap, one person said smooth jazz, and one person said variety.
When I asked the question, do you think music is changing, 97.25 percent (9 people) told me that they thought music was changing, one person (1.375 person) said I don’t know, and one person said maybe.
If so, do they think music is changing for the better? In response, 1.375 percent (1 person) said yes, 2.75 percent (two people) said kind of, 4.125 percent (three people) said maybe, 2.75 percent (two people) said no, and one person said, “I think there are some ‘hits’ and a lot of ‘misses.’” Another person replied with this: “Music can never be better or worse; if there is a new form of music, we must accept it.” Then one person did not reply to that question.
I also asked what people thought of older music and what they considered to be “oldies.” I gave 10 options ranging from the 1920s to the 2010s. Eight respondents had a range of the 1950s to the 1990s.
In conclusion, almost everyone I asked said that they thought pop was popular, the most popular among these people was pop, but there was more variety in the answers than the first question indicated. Then, a lot of people think music is changing. Finally, most people were unsure if music was changing for the better.
Lorelei Macon is a sixth-grade student at Bluffview Montessori School. The Young Reporters series features articles and columns from Bluffview’s Young Reporters Club.
