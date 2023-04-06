The mission of the Outdoor Education and Recreation Center (OERC) is to provide outdoor recreation opportunities that inspire an active healthy lifestyle. This includes our littlest Warriors. We are excited to be offering our youth climbing camps and a summer of fun reaching new heights. Campers can expect to climb at the OERC climbing facility, the Levee Park Boulders, as well as the Sugar Loaf rock formation (weather dependent). This is a great opportunity to introduce your little one to the sport of rock climbing or to offer your more experienced youth climber an opportunity to grow and develop new skills.
Youth climbing camps will be offered for six weeks of morning (9 a.m. to 12 p.m.) and afternoon sessions (1-4 p.m.). Sessions will be based on age groups — Chipmunks (7-10 years) and Squirrels (11-14 years).
Register for your little climber at wsuoutdoor.universitytickets.com.
If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to reach out.
