Winona Area Youth Hockey Association’s Learn-to-Skate Program is for all ages to learn the fundamentals of skating. This program is USA Hockey affiliated and is intended for children interested in playing hockey. All coaches are registered with USA Hockey.
Fall session 2023 will begin on September 18 and run until October 28. Practices will be on Mondays at 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 8 a.m. at Bud King Ice Arena. This program will follow USA Hockey curriculum and include 12 30-45 minute practices per session. Any canceled practices may be rescheduled later in the year. WAYHA’s Learn-to-Skate program is also offered in December and March.
All participants must register with Winona Area Youth Hockey Association and USA Hockey. Winona Area Youth Hockey Association registration is free. Equipment will be provided to all participants free of charge to borrow for the season. Skates, shin-pads, breezers (hockey pants), shoulder-pads, elbow-pads, practice jersey, helmet. USA Hockey registration is $15 for birth years 2017 and younger.
Visit www.winonahockey.com for more information and to register.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.