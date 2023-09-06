The descendants of Michael and Margaret Ziegler, Jacob and Ellen Ziegler, and George and Catherine Arnold are having a family reunion. Anyone related to these families is invited to join the gathering on Saturday, September 16, 2023, from 11:30 a.m. to about 3 p.m. in the Buffalo City Municipal Building at 245 East 10th Street in Buffalo City. The Zieglers and Arnolds are prominent families in the local area.
Please bring a dish to share as we will be having a potluck luncheon at 12 p.m. Refreshments and service ware will be provided. To cover the cost of the building rental, we are asking for a freewill donation if you can afford it.
Bill Ziegler will do a recap of the last 20 years of reunions. The wall-sized family tree has been updated and now contains about 2,500 names. Posters from past reunions will be on display. Pass this notice on to your kids, grandkids, and other relatives that may not see it.
More information about the reunion can be found by sending an email to ziegler.reunion@yahoo.com or by calling the Ziegler/Arnold Information Line at 507-312-9663.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.