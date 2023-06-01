Cotter students learn by pitching in

by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Showing families where particular food items are at the food shelf and helping people bring food out to their cars are some of the ways Cotter Schools ninth grader Lauren Jewison has volunteered this year. Cotter Schools recently earned fourth place in a volunteering competition based on the impact of the hours students have volunteered.
One place ninth grader Elizabeth McGlaun volunteers is St. Mary’s Parish. She has live- streamed masses. Additionally, she has videotaped Vacation Bible School (VBS) and helped children at VBS with crafts. Some highlights of volunteering for McGlaun are working with children and spending time with her friends who are also volunteering. She had fun teaching children how to use a camera to record video.
One organization Jewison volunteers with is the food shelf at Winona Volunteer Services (WVS). She volunteers there with her grandfather. Jewison appreciated getting to know some of the families who go to WVS.
Senior Olivia Moore coached younger students as part of the speech team. She also volunteered at VBS at St. Mary’s Parish, where she helped lead activities with music. Moore also has played in flute ensembles for residents at Callista Court. Moore wants to pursue a career in education, so she has enjoyed working with younger students at VBS. “I also love Vacation Bible School. I see these kids who I taught maybe four years ago or had in my little group, and they still come up to me, they still say hi,” she said. She enjoyed observing the growth of the skills of a student she coached a few years in a row for speech team, as well.
While volunteering, Moore was able to meet many wonderful people, she said, and learn from some individuals’ leadership skills. “And they are just very good models of how to pass those gifts on and be a force of good,” she said.
Meeting new people is also a fun part of volunteering for 10th grader Lily Corcoran. She volunteered for Home and Community Options’ summer musicals. “… I would never have met 95% of those people if it wasn’t for the shows. And so I think that’s another big part about service and volunteering, is getting to meet and have experiences with people who you wouldn’t normally have experiences with,” she said
McGlaun said she learned about working with others as a team, and she and Jewison agreed that they learned about communicating. Corcoran said, “… What I’ve definitely learned is it’s so important to collaborate.”
Moore noted that she figured out different ways to explain things to students through volunteering, based on what makes sense to them, and how to share responsibilities with the leaders.
Moreover, Jewison and McGlaun agreed that volunteering reinforced their gratitude for what they have and their recognition that they are fortunate.
Campus Minister Marisa Corcoran said that she is pleased that though Cotter Schools requires high school students to complete 20 hours of service each school year, many students go beyond that. This school year, students completed 8,837 service hours, according to Corcoran, equating to an economic impact of $281,016. “I will say, it’s also my favorite part about my job. There’s a lot of elements that I do with my job, but putting our faith in action, helping students figure out what they love to do or what they’re passionate about [is rewarding] … Some students don’t know what that looks like for them, so helping them figure that out and then seeing them move forward with that or figure out a passion or something they care about is so exciting,” she said. “And for some people, it leads to a career path.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.