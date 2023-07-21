From: SMU
The Saint Mary's University Athletic Department invites you to join us for the annual Cardinal Excellence Fund (CEF) Golf Outing fundraiser on Saturday, September 9, at Cedar Valley Golf Course, 25019 County Road 9, in Winona. Cost of individual and foursome tickets include 18 holes of golf, lunch, dinner, and a golf cart. Check-in will begin at 12:15 p.m.; outing will begin at 1:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 6 p.m.
The Cardinal Excellence Fund is Saint Mary's annual fundraising arm in support of Cardinal Athletics and is comprised of former Cardinal student-athletes, Saint Mary's alumni, faculty, and staff, as well as community members, corporate partners, and other friends of Saint Mary's University. Together these constituents of Saint Mary's athletics choose to positively impact and financially support Saint Mary's athletics 15 varsity sports and 350-plus student-athletes.
If you register for the CEF Golf Outing before August 1, you can receive early-bird pricing — $100 for an individual, $400 for a foursome, and $30 for dinner only. After August 1, general pricing will be $125 for an individual, $100 for SMUMN faculty and staff, $500 for a foursome, and $30 for dinner only. Prices for individuals and foursomes include 18 holes of golf, lunch, cart, and dinner. No refunds shall be given after September 6 at 11:59 p.m.
If you have questions, please contact Athletic Director Brian Sisson at bsisson@smumn.edu or 507-457-1638.
