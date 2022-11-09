by ALEXANDRA RETTER
The typewriter keys are clacking, and someone is answering the phone. Actors in Theatre du Mississippi’s production of “Machinal” are rehearsing for their performances this weekend.
“Machinal,” a 1928 expressionist play by Sophie Treadwell, follows a young woman as she makes choices with work, marriage, and family. It explores industrialization and feminism.
Beth Pekar, who plays the young woman, said she enjoys collaborating with fellow actors. “We’ve got a very dedicated group,” she said. Theatre du Mississippi President Brittany Clipsham said the cast is a good mix of returning actors and those who are new to Theatre du Mississippi.
“They are fun, dedicated, willing to try anything, and supportive of each other,” Director Valerie Williams said. “Machinal has serious moments and themes. There is also a lot of humor in the play. The cast and I work to find and play that humor to provide a release from the somber moments.”
While rehearsing, Clipsham appreciated Pekar’s performance of monologues with a stream-of-consciousness style. “She does an amazing job … you can feel all the different feelings,” she said. Pekar said there is a great deal of repetition in the play and the monologues, so she has worked to remember exactly what to say and when.
The play explores the theme of societal expectations and not meeting them. “That’s a lot of what’s going on with my character. She doesn’t fit into the mold society wants her to fit into,” Pekar said. She added, “It’s not necessarily that she doesn’t want that; she doesn’t want it in the same time frame society wants it. She wants to find it on her own. And there’s this pressure to do it now.”
Williams said the play’s themes make it relevant to this day. “In this play written after the industrial revolution, World War I, and a pandemic, the playwright explores how humans have allowed their jobs to define them and encourages breaking free to follow your passion. The young woman in the play chooses a dark path, but she finds the freedom from societal pressures she desires.”
Clipsham said she hopes attendees recognize they are not alone, if they feel they do not fit the societal mold. “People have been feeling like that forever, and they felt it in the 1920s. They feel it now,” she said. Pekar said she hopes attendees recognize the importance of supporting people with those feelings. “My character’s path would’ve been very different if there had been even one person who truly supports her,” she said.
Williams said she hopes audience members continue questioning and debating after seeing the play. “The play is realistic in that it is comprised of laughter, crying, anger, defiance, tenderness, and the full range of life's emotions. I know the audience will leave appreciating the skillful portrayals of those emotions by the actors,” she said.
“Machinal” will be performed at the Minnesota Conservatory for the Arts in Winona on Friday, November 11, at 7 p.m., Saturday, November 12, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, November 13, at 2 p.m. Those interested may purchase tickets for $15 on Eventbrite.com or tinyurl.com/ycc5y9ak.
