Famous MN storyteller coming to Winona

by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Later this month, musician Simone Perrin will be returning to the theater where she played a mouse in “The Nutcracker” twice as a girl. “It feels really fun. It feels super comfortable,” she said of performing in her hometown, Winona. Perrin and storyteller Kevin Kling will weave story and song in a show at Saint Cecilia Theater later this month. The performance is a fundraiser for the Sandbar Storytelling Festival, which will take place this October in Winona.
Kling has been a commentator on NPR’s “All Things Considered” and has won grants from the National Endowment for the Arts and the McKnight Foundation. He has also been named Minneapolis Story Laureate. Perrin is a folk musician and accordion player. Kling and Perrin were featured at the Guthrie Theater in Kling’s “Tales from the Charred Underbelly of the Yule Log.”
The duo have worked together for years. Perrin and Kling started collaborating in 2006. Kling was set to perform at a festival and wanted to work with a musician. His manager had recently seen Perrin perform and asked if she would be available. When Perrin went to meet Kling, she played some songs, and his dachshund began singing along. With that approval from a furry friend, the collaboration between Perrin and Kling took off.
Kling and Perrin draw inspiration for their performances from the seasons. Kling will tell some stories about summer and some about family. They also consider where they are performing and tailor shows to their location, so Kling plans to tell some stories about Minnesota and the Mississippi River. “We realize we’re the interlopers in the town, and we want to try and find how we connect,” Kling said. “I think that’s one of the important things about both music and storytelling. It’s all about connection. It’s all about, ‘How do we belong in this world together?’”
Humor is a key part of Kling and Perrin’s shows, as well. “We’re going to get people laughing,” Kling said.
Providing audience members with opportunities to think about the stories they hear is also important to Kling and Perrin. “What you want to do is have people see themselves in your stories,” Kling said.
“The songs provide a wonderful segue between the stories where you can reflect on the stories,” Perrin said.
Hopefully, the stories bring up people’s own memories, Kling said.
Some memories are rooted in Minnesota for Kling and Perrin. Kling, like Perrin, is from Minnesota, and both said their home state has influenced their work. Finding a perspective is a vital part of telling a story, Kling said, and part of his perspective is being Minnesotan. “I love being from here, and so I want to represent Minnesota as best I can. But I also want to poke fun at us, too. I mean, Minnesotans love laughing about themselves,” he said.
When Perrin first began playing the accordion when living out of state, one of the songs she initially learned was called “Miss the Mississippi.” “That was never more real, because here I was in New York and really missing my hometown, missing the Mississippi,” she said.
Since then, Perrin and Kling have performed extended sets of shows at regional theaters in places like Seattle and Cincinnati. They have also performed all over Minnesota. “Our humor translates obviously to the coasts and around, but there’s nothing like the hometown crowd,” Kling said. “I mean, they get everything. You can’t sneak anything by them.”
Perrin and Kling will perform on Saturday, June 25, at 7:30 p.m. at Saint Cecilia Theater at Cotter Schools. Tickets are available at sandbar.eventbrite.com and at the door.
