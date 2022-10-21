by CESAR SALAZAR
Tricks, treats, and ghoulishly good times are ahead for Winona next week as businesses and organizations around the city set up their spooktacular Halloween events. Ranging from haunted houses to trunk or treats, Winonans can find a slew of activities for kids of all ages next Halloween weekend.
Some festivities are returning after being scaled back or skipped entirely because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of the featured events are focused on family fun, but other Winonan entities are sure to feature Halloween events for older trick-or-treaters.
Downtown magic and treats
At the Winona Main Street Program's third annual Streets and Treats event, trick-or-treaters of all ages can walk around downtown on October 29 from 1-3 p.m. to gather some treats from a handful of downtown businesses. The Magic of Isaiah will be showing off magic tricks around Peter’s Biergarten from 2-4 p.m. Alongside the Main Street Program’s event, the Edge Church will also be hosting a trunk or treat event at its site from 1-4 p.m. The festivities will also be topped off with a costume contest and a Halloween window walk contest among downtown storefronts. “It’s really kind of a fun day for families to bring [families] downtown,” Main Street Program Director Anna Sibenaller said. She continued, “It’s always fun to see the community come out and celebrate a fun holiday.”
WNB Financial is planning to bring its 21st annual Trick-or-Treat Tour to its downtown offices on October 29 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. While it’s a treat-full day for all ages, WNB hopes to give out more toys than treats during its event. “We have the bank decorated as a maze of Halloween hallways,” WNB marketing manager Jenny Baertsch said. “Families can come in, and they’ll receive a map, and the map is filled with characters, that as they walk through the maze, they will stop at stations that are manned by these characters. The kids will receive treats and toys, mostly toys, as they complete the maze of Halloween hallways.”
Spooky skate at ice arena
The city of Winona will also be having a family Spooky Skate Night at the Bud King Ice Arena on the 29th from 8-10 p.m. The event will feature music and costumed skating for $3 with an additional $1 for skate rentals. “[It’s] a good time for everyone to get together and enjoy an event with music, lights, and costumes,” Sports Coordinator Marcus Teachout said. He continued, “There will be disco lights and music to enjoy while being on the ice. There is a limited amount of skates, so if you do have your own, please bring them.”
SMU’s Haunted Walk
Saint Mary’s University (SMU) is bringing back its Haunted Walk on October 28 and 29 from 7-10 p.m. and on October 30 from 2-5 p.m. The spooky walk indoors begins in the atrium of the Hendrickson Center, and tickets are $4 for adults and $2 for children and students. Guests can park in the purple parking lot outside of Aquinas Hall. The event is planned for all ages but is recommended for ages 10 and above, according to SMU’s Office of Recreation, Involvement, and Student Engagement member Rosie Aschenbrener. “We’re hoping to have quite a few jump scares, and just overall, let people have fun with Halloween in … more of a festive, scary way,” Aschenbrener said.
And more
Other events happening around the area include:
- A movie night at 7 p.m. on October 28 at the Fountain City Auditorium
- The Kids and Parents Expo at Winona Middle School from 1-2 p.m. on October 29
- Winona State University’s (WSU) Pumpkin Drop and STEM Carnival, featuring a science magic show and the drop of a frozen pumpkin from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on October 29 at WSU’s Science Laboratory Center
- Ridgeway’s Community Halloween Party from 12-3 p.m. on October 29 at Ridgeway Community School
- Grace Place’s trunk or treat event at the Bob Welch Aquatic Center parking lot on October 30 from 3-5 p.m.
