History center hosts ‘We Are Water’

As the island city bordered by the Mississippi River and Lake Winona, Winona and water are intricately connected. Community members can learn more about water in the local area and throughout the state at an exhibit and events called “We Are Water” coming to the Winona County Historical Society next month.
“The overarching big picture piece is to explore and strengthen Minnesotans’ relationship with and responsibility to water,” Natural Resources and Sustainability Coordinator for the city of Winona John Howard said.
The Minnesota Humanities Center and other state agencies developed the exhibit, which has traveled around the state. At each location, the exhibit includes local pieces. For the Winona area, that means organizers interviewed community members about how they connect with water. The community members’ stories will be featured in audio and written formats. There is also information about the history of water in the local area, such as flooding in Winona and the establishment of a canal in La Crescent, Minn. There will be a Lego model of the Whitewater River Watershed, too.
Howard gained insight into how common steamboats were in the early days of Winona. “I certainly learned quite a bit looking up some of the local history,” he said.
The exhibit also includes pieces about water throughout Minnesota, such as water usage, conservation and recreation.
The free events range from tours of the Winona State University flume lab to creek cleanups and water testing. “That’s a great way to do something active and know you’re helping your local waterways,” Howard said of cleanups. There will also be a writing workshop and a trivia night.
Some goals of the exhibit are providing education about and engagement with water-related issues and taking steps to improve water resources, Howard said. A way to work toward that improvement is a water planning initiative involving local counties and water conservation districts, he said, called WinLaC (The Mississippi River-Winona and La Crescent Watershed). He hopes people who attend “We Are Water” will be inspired to participate in that plan’s development. “That is going to be a document that helps guide water initiatives in the coming decade,” he said.
It is important to not take water for granted, Howard said. “We in Minnesota and in Winona, there’s lots of water sources and waterways, but there’s lots of pollution threats to our waterways,” he said. “And the actions we take on the landscape and how we manage our waters is important to keeping them clean.”
Winona County Historical Society Executive Director Carrie Johnson agreed that keeping water clean and safe is vital. “And certainly for recreational purposes, too, we like to have our clean, beautiful waters, so doing our best to promote environmental responsibility is what it’s about,” she said.
She added, “I hope people gain a sense that it’s something we all have to be responsible for and can all enjoy together … I think it’s said in the title. ‘We Are Water.’ It’s all of us.”
“We Are Water” will be at the Winona County Historical Society from March 3 to April 25. More information about the exhibit and events will be available at www.winonahistory.org/wearewater.html.
