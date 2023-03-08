Rethinking Wenonah’s story

by ALEXANDRA RETTER
In the center of Windom Park, a statue of Wenonah stands against a backdrop of trees and a graceful gazebo to the side. Community members may often walk by the statue and associate it with the lover’s leap story of Wenonah jumping from a bluff to her death due to an arranged marriage. In an upcoming panel discussion on March 30, “Remembering Wenonah: Colonialism and the Power of Representation,” scholars will talk about how the story and statue influence representations of Native American figures and colonialism.
While researching for her thesis for a master’s in English, panelist Monica DeGrazia came across many different versions of the story of Wenonah. She decided to focus on those stories in her thesis.
DeGrazia was aware of the statue in town, but she said she did know much about its meaning. She knew of the lover’s leap story and wanted to dig deeper. “… I was curious about why this story was connected to our city and started doing my research there,” she said.
At the March 30 event, DeGrazia will introduce the stories she studied — about 40 different versions spanning almost two centuries — and their connection to the statue in Winona, in addition to the stories’ impact on the community.
Other panelists will also share their perspectives on the statue and stories. “I’m excited to see them talk about how stories of Indigenous people have been related over the two centuries and what that does to a community or group of people and what we do with it now,” she said, including how to address the statue and its role as public art.
Winona State University (WSU) Associate Professor of Communication Studies Adam Gaffey has analyzed the statue for several years and will bring that experience to the panel. “I’m interested in statues and memorials because they’re like classrooms for civic identity. And by that, I mean they teach us lessons, and they serve as reminders of things that we believe are important,” he said. When considering the Wenonah statue, he asks how it connects with community values today.
Gaffey said there are similar versions of the story in other parts of the country, which led him to consider what purpose the story provides and what people still gain from the story. He visited other sites associated with lover’s leap stories. “And I think that helped me put this one in context a little bit better and to figure out some of the things that are similar and some of the things that are maybe different,” he said.
Other panelists are Iyekiyapiwiƞ Darlene St. Clair, an associate professor at St. Cloud State University who teaches Native studies and directs the Institute for Native Education Studies, and Jill Ahlberg Yohe, the associate curator of Native American Art at the Minneapolis Art Institute.
“I am very excited to be on a panel with the three scholars that are going to be there,” DeGrazia said.
DeGrazia looks forward to hearing community members’ responses regarding the role the stories play in the community. She hopes they consider public art and its role in a community generally, as well as the Wenonah statue in particular.
“… I hope they go visit it again, take a look at the story that is written in stone on a plaque next to it, and consider what it says and how that affects them and other people in our community,” she said.
Gaffey hopes attendees gain different ways to understand how public art functions. “I think each of the panelists is equipped to help us not only understand the Wenonah display in Windom Park, but some of the implications that displays like that may have for other communities … and also alternatives. So, if this is a way of representing our history, what are the other ways? What other alternatives might be out there?” he said. He also hopes that attendees take away a sense of the power and responsibility that comes in representations in public art. “When you represent something some way, it’s an illustration of power,” he said. “And if we can become better audiences and better viewers and observers about that power, it can help us make better choices.”
The panel will take place on Thursday, March 30, at 6 p.m. in WSU’s Kryzsko Commons Ballroom. There will be an opportunity for the audience to ask questions. Community members may also view the panel via Zoom at minnstate.zoom.us/j/99753693623.
