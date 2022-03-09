SNL’s Michael Che coming to WSU

by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Michael Che of Saturday Night Live (SNL) fame will soon arrive at Winona State University (WSU) for a community event. The public event, a conversation moderated by President Scott Olson, is part of WSU’s Lyceum Series.
Olson said he aims to ask about how Che got into comedy, what it is like to work at SNL and how far is too far for comedy to go. “I think he’s going to be funny,” Olson said. “I think he can’t help be funny.” Olson added, “I think we’ll laugh, and I think we’ll learn something.”
The event is a unique opportunity with broad appeal, Director of the Student Union and Activities George Micalone said. “It’s not very often you see recognizable folks come through Winona, particularly if you have an interest in pop culture or comedy or network television,” he said.
While awaiting the event, preparing to moderate brings a mix of excitement and nerves, Olson said. Comedy has played a large role in his life, he said, as someone who believes he has not missed an episode of SNL since its premiere and is a fan of Che. “For me, it’s … thrilling beyond belief that I’d have an opportunity to talk to one of these people,” Olson said.
To arrive at the point of planning the event, an all-university committee including WSU community members such as faculty, students and administrators was part of the decision to invite Che to campus, Micalone said.
The event could also mark a return of the Lyceum Series having a community focus, Olson said. “I think this has the opportunity to have Lyceum go back to its roots and be something that isn’t only interesting to college employees or students, but actually be interesting to members of the community here,” he said.
“A Conversation with SNL’s Michael Che” will take place on Thursday, March 24, at McCown Gym at WSU. Tickets are free for WSU students, $15 for WSU faculty and staff and $20 for members of the public. Tickets are available at wsustudentunion.universitytickets.com.
