‘The world always gives us poems’

by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Connecting with nature, each other and oneself are at the heart of Delta Eddy’s poetry. The Winona State University (WSU) professor emerita will share that connection at a reading as part of the Laureate Writers Series on March 7.
Eddy eagerly anticipates the reading, as she lived in Winona and taught at WSU for many years. She is a professor emerita of English at WSU, and she taught 20th century literature, creative writing and classics. A number of her poems are set in Winona. She also previously performed musical pieces at the Blue Heron and is excited to return.
Eddy’s work “Sparks” was published at the height of the pandemic, so there were not many chances to read from it publicly. Eddy looks forward to having the opportunity to present her work to an audience now.
Throughout Eddy’s career, which includes publishing poetry for more than four decades, she has written about moments of connection with the world that gave her insight into nature, how the world works and how she works.
Additionally, Eddy has written more formal poems, such as a response to a Shakespearean sonnet. She has also written more literary poems, such as a piece about different grammatical modes of writing.
In recent years, Eddy, who is transgender, started revising poems she wrote before her transition. In some cases, she changed something obscured in her original work because she felt more comfortable expressing it now. Recently, she changed several words in a poem she wrote prior to her transition after finding it harsh and realizing it described how she had felt divided. “That kind of excavation, archaeology, was a very enlightening and fulfilling process,” she said.
Event organizer, former Winona poet laureate and former colleague of Eddy’s Ken McCullough said he appreciated the influence of the classics on Eddy’s work and its timeless nature. “... It’s not bound by time,” he said. “In other words, some of the things sound like they could have as easily been written in the second century.” He added that it was also not constrained by place.
“I think that the marriage of the natural world and the world of the mind … the balance of those two things, the intellectual life and the natural world, it’s just a really good balance in this book, an exemplary balance,” McCullough said.
Additionally, one of Eddy’s poems about a funeral stood out to McCullough. “And I heard her read it once, and my comment was that I would hope that she would design my funeral,” he said.
While writing, Eddy appreciates figuring out where to go with her work. She recently worked on a new poem after thinking about it for a long time and uncovered the direction she wanted to take it in at last. In the poem, she describes consciousness as a force like gravity, affecting everything. Her moment of clarity came when she all of a sudden thought of using a goddess as a metaphor for the force, as opposed to describing how it would work physically.
For these moments of clarity, Eddy said she is open to and mindful of the world.
“I believe the world always gives us the poems,” she said. “We just have to be available to the world.” Articles, friends’ poems and thoughts while out talking are all potential sources of inspiration. “The state I’m in will encounter the world in a way that will inform me about my own issue that I was walking around with, but also, that there’s a different perspective,” she said. She can then work to embody those ideas and emotions in writing to pass on to others.
“For the people who don’t know her work, I hope what they come away with is hearing a profound voice that they’ve never heard before and a genuinely different voice from any other poet in the community right now,” McCullough said.
Eddy hopes reading attendees take away that it is never the wrong time to be oneself.
The reading will take place as part of the First Tuesday Laureate Writers Series at 7 p.m. on March 7 at the Blue Heron Coffeehouse.
