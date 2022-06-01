Third St. event pairs dance lessons, block party

by CESAR SALAZAR
United by a love of dancing, Molly and Stan Breitlow spread and share the joy of dancing to fellow Winonans, whether it be by giving private lessons, with their River City Ballroom Dance Club, or with their upcoming yearly community event, Swinging in the Street. Established five years ago as a way to further open up the fun of dancing to Winona residents, the Breitlows will continue their established tradition alongside the La Crosse Jazz Orchestra on June 3.
Molly, a violinist with the La Crosse and Winona symphony orchestras, believes that dancing is an essential part of human expression. “Dance is just such a natural way for me to express [myself],” she said. “It’s another language to communicate with people and to teach people how to communicate with each other. It’s like teaching another language, and I think it’s just a natural thing.”
“It’s something that really adds to the community,” Stan said in regard to Swinging in the Street. “A lot of people come — young people, old people — and there are relationships that are created there.”
Stan said that he knows plenty of people who have met at previous dancing events and went on to get married. He also said that the event is a way for couples to get into dancing or looking to do something fun.
But the event is not just for romantic partners, according to Molly. “We really try to make it open to everyone,” she said. “Intergenerationally, inter-relationally — a mom and a daughter can come learn together. Two brothers can learn together. Fathers, daughters, sisters — whatever! It doesn’t have to be a romantic interest; it’s a community event where two people, whoever they are, friends or neighbors, can come together and learn a physical language that doesn’t involve words but it is a really unique way of communicating. I think that’s more accessible than people realize.”
Swing on the Streets takes place on Third and Center streets on June 3. Molly and Stan will help teach the basics of swing dancing starting at 6 p.m. Once newcomers get the basics down, there will be an all-out swing dancing event from 7-9 p.m. They described the ambiance of downtown, combined with the jazz orchestra playing, as giving the vibes of a fun, old-time get-together.
People can expect “a lively, fun atmosphere with great food, great company, and fantastic music,” Molly said. “They’re going to experience an energy downtown, and I hope they’re going to leave wanting more.”
As the event goes on over the years, Swinging in the Street’s attendance has slowly garnered a following, with attendees coming from all over the region, according to the Breitlows. With over 200 attendees last year, Stan and Molly hope to dance with an even larger crowd this year.
As a part of the Winona Main Street Program’s Dine Out Downtown series, Swinging in the Street also serves as a way to bring business to the local restaurants near Third and Center streets, such as Peter’s Biergarten, Blooming Grounds Coffeehouse, and Miya Japanese Bistro. “I think it’s going to be packed, and we’ve got such awesome … local businesses,” Molly said. “Great food and really great people to work with and partner with. All of them have just been amazing sponsors. We’ve got really high hopes.”
While seating will be provided for Winonans who wish to spectate the dancing, Stan hopes people can be inspired to dance by others. “It’s fine to be a spectator at the event, but we really encourage people to be active participants,” Stan said. “Part of our job is to get people out of their seats, up and learning and dancing.”
Swinging in the Streets, taking place June 3, is a free, open to the public event located outside of the Blooming Grounds Coffeehouse at Third and Center streets. Lessons start at 6 p.m. and the dance runs from 7-9 p.m. More information can be found on the River City Ballroom Dancers’ Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RiverCityBallroomDancers.
“It’s fun, it’s musical, it’s community, it’s motion, it’s exercise, it’s something that a lot of people resonate with,” Stan said. “Being able to give that to the community is something that keeps us going regularly.”
