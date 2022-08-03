Friday, August 5
1-2 p.m. — Nature
Time at the Beach
Meet at the beach. Hey kids, join us at the beach every Friday throughout the summer to explore nature. Bring shoes for short walks, and dress for wet adventures.
6-7 p.m. — Intro to Geocaching
Meet at the Nature Store. Want to go on a treasure hunt? Using a little technology and the signals from satellites above, we will search for clues to find a cache hidden in the park. We’ll be using the park’s GPS units during the program. Avenza app users can download the park map ahead of time.
Saturday, August 6
10-11 a.m. — Snakes of the Blufflands
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. Sixteen of Minnesota’s 17 kinds of snakes live in the Blufflands. Learn how we can live, work, and recreate in the Blufflands and still conserve these awesome creatures.
1-2 p.m. — Nature
Scavenger Hunt
Meet at the Whitewater Valley Visitor Center. Hey kids, join us at the Visitor Center to use your five senses to explore Whitewater State Park. Everyone who plays gets a prize.
2-3 p.m. — Ask a
Naturalist - Park History
Meet at the Nature Store. Whitewater State Park has been around for 100 years. Global events like the Great Depression and two World Wars have influenced the development of the park. From the hard work of the CCC to the presence of German POWs, the park has connected with the larger world. Curious about the park’s past? Stop by the Nature Store, and ask a naturalist your question.
8:15-9:15 p.m. — Bats
in the Blufflands
Meet at the North Picnic Pavilion. Come learn about Minnesota’s native bats. We will separate fact from fiction about these fascinating little animals. Near the end of the program, we will try to see bats emerging from their daytime slumber.
Sunday, August 7
10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. —
Intro to Trout Fishing
Meet at the South Picnic Area. This activity is designed to introduce you to trout fishing. Youngsters must be accompanied by an adult. All equipment provided. Bring your own bait; worms often work best. Fishing licenses and trout stamps are not required when fishing during the activity. To sign up, call 507-312-2301, or email sara.holger@state.mn.us
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.