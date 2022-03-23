by CESAR SALAZAR
The Winona Friendship Center will be hosting the Winona Dementia Friendly Community Week April 4-8 to help bring awareness and support to people living with dementia.
“It is important to learn about the signs of dementia so people can be aware and educated on what to do if this is happening to them or someone that they care about,” Friendship Center Senior Advocate Lori Paulson said.
Dementia Week began in 2018 in Winona with a focus to help the community understand and support the needs of community members with dementia and learn what they can do to help the community become more dementia-friendly.
“If people are given the tools for how to interact with persons with memory loss, the quality of life for those people will be much better,” The Winona Friendship Center Director Malia Fox said.
The Friendship Center received a grant from the Minnesota Board of Aging to help support the event. New events and activities related to supporting and living with dementia will be available every day of the week. The events will be free and open to the public and don’t require membership to the Friendship Center.
“It’s just a matter of helping people to be educated,” Fox said. “If we ignore or we don’t understand [members of the community with dementia], we, therefore, are shunning them.”
“Dementia week is a great opportunity to educate oneself about dementia because we just don’t know if it’s going to touch our lives in some way,” Paulson said.
Winona has been moving towards becoming dementia-friendly over the past few years. Part of Dementia Week is to help people change the way they think, act, and talk about dementia.
“It is easier for us to go to their reality than it is for them to come to ours,” Fox said. In an example that Fox gave, if a person living with dementia says that a dead loved one is alive, it’s better to accept and reciprocate that feeling. Denying that feeling can lead the person with dementia to experience the grief and depression of that loss over and over again.
“Every day someone is being diagnosed with dementia,” Fox said. “We don’t want those people to go into their homes and not come out. We want caregivers to come out and know that they have a support system.”
The Dementia Friends Information Session, being held from 1-2 p.m. on Thursday, April 7, is a session for Winonans to become Dementia Friends.
“A dementia friend is someone who has completed the one-hour information session,” Paulson said. “They vow to do something in the community that they learned, whether it’s to be more patient, be more understanding, get in touch or stay in touch with someone that is living with dementia or some other personal action.”
The event will help spotlight the importance of supporting people living with dementia.
Fox said the sessions last one hour and six trained staff are present to lead participants. The sessions provide information to people who might be experiencing living with someone with dementia. After the session, participants will be able to describe dementia and know the most common type of dementia, state the five key messages about dementia, explain one approach to effectively communicate with a person with dementia, and commit to an action as a Dementia Friend in their community.
According to Fox, the five key messages participants should walk away with are that dementia is not a normal part of aging, dementia is caused by diseases of the brain, dementia is not just about having memory problems, it is possible to have a good quality of life with dementia, and that there’s more to the person than the dementia.
“One of the things I love the most about the Dementia Friends Information Session is using the terminology living with dementia versus suffering from dementia,” Paulson said.
Participants become a Dementia Friend after completing the session. Winona has made 1,359 Dementia Friends to date, accounting for six percent of Minnesota’s total Dementia Friends.
“I hope it continues to spread the word that we are trying to become a dementia-friendly community and there are resources, not only for the person living with the disease, but also their care partners,” Paulson said.
Fox hopes that more members of the community can become Dementia Friends with the help of these events.
“We’re just wanting the community to be aware of how to interact with persons living with any form of dementia,” Fox said. “We want persons with memory loss to feel that they will be supported and that they don’t have to be scared.”
For more details on Dementia Friendly Community Week, see list of events by clicking here.
