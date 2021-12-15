by Fran Edstrom, co-founder
Like an old slide show, scenes cross my mind when I think about starting the Winona Post with my husband, John.
•The one room we rented on the second floor of the building on Third St. in which Blooming Grounds is located now, nothing but two cardboard filing cabinets topped with a hollow core door for a desk. A landline, a pencil and a pen our only office equipment. Me, glaring out of the window at Choate’s Department Store across the street, hating them for not advertising with our fledgling business, the Winona Shopper. Going into labor with our first child, not able to contact John, who was out selling advertising. Waiting.
•Having lunch with John’s Uncle Ev, who had been put up to the job by John’s dad to tell us that if we wanted this shopper thing to be a success, we were going to have to learn to do all the things we were paying to have others do.
•Emerging from our basement office to watch the sun rise on our back porch on Dacota Street, having finally put the week’s edition of the Winona Shopper to bed. By that time, we had taken over all the pre-press jobs and hired our own graphic artists, sales people, had our own delivery system, and employed the lovely Mary Norton (later Uphoff) as our receptionist. It would take an argument with the La Crosse printer to goad us into buying our own presses. Mike Schultz learning to run a newspaper press with one week of training!
•Moving to our buildings on Second Street. Buying our first computers. Gradually morphing from a shopper into a newspaper.
•Cleaning out John’s office after he died, and three years later, walking out of my office for the last time, after selling the paper to Patrick Marek, longtime sales manager of the Winona Post.
One foot in front of the other, one day at a time. I guess that’s how I got from trying to make some money by selling ads before Christmas of 1971 to having retired from the Winona Post newspaper and seeing it turn 50 years old. Truth be told, we were not at all sure it would turn even one year old, we were losing money so fast as the robust Christmas retail season of ’71 turned into a dismal first quarter of ’72. Lucky for us, we had good advice, hired good employees, worked hard, and were able to start breaking even, eventually.
I wonder, though, at what moment my job segued from simply a way to make money (but mostly losing it) to a life as a journalist? When did it become clear to me that the Winona Post was an important part of the community, that we had a responsibility to the voters and taxpayers of our area?
For many years of our existence, the Post was sneered at for being a free-circulation paper. Our competition was the “newspaper," we were the “shopper,” even after our local news coverage surpassed theirs.
As technology entered our lives in a big way, and the advent of the internet spelled the demise of paid newspapers all over the country (2,000 in the last 15 years), our model of locally owned free circulation began to look better and better. It’s hard to run a local newspaper from 1,000 miles away, as many newspaper chains have discovered.
We are able to maintain a strong circulation for advertisers, while paid papers rely on subscriptions, which are drying up like cornfields in a drought.
Although this is good news for the Winona Post, it is bad news for small town America. So far, the internet has not been able to deliver small town news effectively, leaving huge parts of the country with no trusted local news source. And no news is not good news when it comes to maintaining community and championing democracy.
Big city media and national internet news sites are not going to cover what’s going on in small towns. The only time a small town gets mentioned is if there’s a disaster, or someone gets her arm caught in a toilet.
Without a newspaper to report on how local governments are spending your tax dollars — building a new school, hiring expensive consultants, denying your neighbors the right to expand their businesses — you don’t have the information you need to make a good decision in the voting booth. Without a newspaper to bring you news about what’s being offered by local merchants, your town risks losing its retail center, and the associated sales taxes. Without a newspaper to chronicle what’s happening in your town, you lose track of not only your present, but your history, and rumors are all you have to rely on.
Local newspapers should model good writing, effective communication, and honest disagreement. Without a local newspaper, if you want to find out what’s going on, UR outta LUK. Lack of a local trusted newspaper fosters the deep divides evident in our political thought, denies the people easy access to literacy, and contributes to the demise of vibrant communities in non-urban America. There is a growing lack of trust in national media, and huge city newspapers. We feel that reality in our country is a lot more than what happens in its coastal cities.
Were John and I thinking about these things back in 1971? Nope! We just wanted enough money for baby food, dog food and a beer at the end of the day. However, in spite of my youthful lack of mature ambition, I am proud of what our baby paper has grown into. Selling it was like putting it up for adoption! It is clear it is in good hands, though, and it is with much satisfaction that I ponder the half century of work from so many people that it took for the Winona Post to still be viable in the year 2021.
Thank you to our readers, advertisers, and employees, for their part in this semicentennial celebration.
