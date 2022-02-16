From: Daniel Botz
Winona
In the first half of the 20th century, when the automobile was first introduced to the public, it was viewed with skepticism and disgust. ”Get a horse!” was a common retort during this period. Some even gave early cars the nickname “devil wagons.”
Opposition to the auto wasn’t entirely baseless. Mechanical failures were common and early cars were ill equipped to handle uneven or muddy roads, something horses could traverse easily. Also, compared to the faster and heavier cars, horse and carriage related accidents were generally less severe. Since roads back then were occupied by drivers and pedestrians alike, automobile accidents were also more frequent.
However, despite these issues and frustrations, cars were on the rise.
More and more Americans were moving out of the country and into cities as the Industrial Revolution progressed. Streets were gradually becoming paved, removing the muddy road issue for cars. It became increasingly expensive to feed, shelter, and care for horses in the city where space and food for horses was scarcer than in the country. Furthermore, the manure horses left on city streets, where sewage was already an issue, exacerbated an appalling public health problem. Cars were better suited for the new urban environment, so the horse gradually lost its status as primary transportation.
The horse/automobile dynamic comes to mind now as humanity looks to adopt renewable energies to succeed fossil fuels. Ways of doing things must change as new situations emerge. There is always pushback to progress, but, if history can repeat itself, progress will prevail.
Right now many renewable forms of energy, like solar and wind, are on the rise, but they face challenges. The wind doesn’t always blow and the sun doesn’t always shine. Furthermore, even in places with plenty of sun or wind, the abundance doesn’t always correlate to the time energy demands are the highest.
Despite these challenges, renewable energy will be to fossil fuels what the automobile was to the horse. The constant emission of heat-trapping gases, like carbon dioxide, caused by burning fossil fuels alters Earth’s climate for the worse and will drive this transition to renewable energy.
This transition to renewable energies can be (and needs to be) stimulated by pricing carbon emissions. The automobile gained its acceptance due partly to campaigns by interest groups, and a financial incentive for businesses will do the same for renewables. Research and investment in sustainable energy production, storage, and distribution will overcome the obstacles they face today. Funds generated by carbon fees would be distributed to households as monthly cash-back payments.
Fossil fuels have long overstayed their welcome, and new energy sources are already here. We can accelerate their development so to adapt to our current environment.
For more about carbon pricing as a market place solution to climate change, visit www.citizensclimatelobby.org. Also go to “Keep Climate in Build Back Better” and tell President Biden and our senators to include carbon pricing in the Build Back Better bill.
