For 50 years the Winona community has been privileged to receive the Winona Post delivered to their homes and businesses at no cost. For many of us it is the main, and sometimes only, means of getting local news, event information, cost savings ideas, local coupons, local advertising as well as local opinions on local, state, and national issues.
During my tenure as mayor, and even today, I look forward to when I can pick up my weekly issue of the Winona Post.
Although John Edstrom is no longer with us, the legacy he and his wife Fran created lives on, and with the efforts of Patrick Marek and his staff, the Winona Post continues to be one of the institutional pillars of our community.
