Congratulations to everyone at the Winona Post on your 50th anniversary. This is a terrific milestone and should be recognized and celebrated.
The Post has always provided excellent coverage of local news, events, obits, advertising and more. The Post can always be counted on to be there when the City Council, School Board or county elected officials have meetings. They cover all the boards and commission meetings, as well. While I haven’t always agreed with some of the editorials, I appreciate that the Post continues to take positions on local issues and to hold people responsible.
The Post has always generously given its resources to help the local nonprofit and business community. Whether it’s promoting a special event or news you can be sure to find it first in the Post. The Post has always been able to hire good reporters who take their jobs seriously and understand what they are doing is making their community better.
On a personal note, I also want to thank the person who delivers my paper. The paper always lands on my top step!
Congratulations again and all the best on your next 50 years.
