As a former mayor of Winona, I extend my congratulations to the Winona Post and all of its staff on the 50th anniversary of the publication. Fifty years ago, when started by Fran and John Edstrom, it was a small, yellow-paged Shopper and has grown into a respected and valued news source for the greater Winona area. Your reporters have been diligent in searching out accurate and concise information about the workings of local government, local area businesses, sports, and the public at large. On a public service aspect, the Winona Post has always been in the forefront of supporting local charitable events and activities. I have found the Winona Post to be a valued resource for news and activities in Winona and the surrounding areas. The only downfall is that it is only published once a week.
I salute the late John and his widow Fran Edstrom for the work it took to building a Shopper into a premiere newspaper for Winona. I further offer congratulations to Patrick Marek and his employees for carrying on this fine tradition. Great job to you all. Congratulations on 50 years with many more successful years ahead.
