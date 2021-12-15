Congratulations on reaching the impressive milestone of 50 years of service to the Winona community … certainly no small feat considering the dramatic change and disruption that the media and communications industry has experienced during the last couple of decades. Your continued viability and relevance is a testament to the ability of locally owned businesses, with owners who truly understand their community and what’s important to their stakeholders, to thrive in times of constant change. Just as you are, we at Merchants Bank are extremely proud to be community owned. Together we have partnered, along with hundreds of others, to contribute to the economic vitality of Winona, Goodview and the broader region.
Thank you for your continued commitment to cover important local news with meaningful depth. Unfortunately, that commitment appears to have been lost by the forces that impact the broader media industry today. I’m glad that commitment continues to be a priority for the Winona Post. Congratulations and best wishes for continued success.
